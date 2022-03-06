Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Ukraine seeks World Court ruling on Russia’s claims of genocide

By Stephanie van den Berg Reuters
Posted March 6, 2022 7:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Putin’s thoughts and words reflect genocidal intent: Bob Rae' Putin’s thoughts and words reflect genocidal intent: Bob Rae
WATCH: Putin's thoughts and words reflect genocidal intent, Bob Rae says – Feb 27, 2022

Ukraine will ask the United Nations’ top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow’s justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law.

Although the court’s rulings are binding and countries generally follow them, it has no direct means of enforcing them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia’s “special military action” is needed “to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide” — meaning those whose first or only language is Russian — in eastern Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine says civilian evacuations halted for 2nd time amid Russian shelling

Ukraine’s suit argues that the claim of genocide is untrue, and in any case does not provide legal justification for invasion.

Story continues below advertisement

The case it has lodged at the World Court, officially known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), centers on the interpretation of a 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide, signed by both countries. The treaty names the ICJ as the forum for resolving disputes between signatories.

Trending Stories

Last week, the executive board of the International Association of Genocide Scholars issued a statement saying that Putin was “misappropriating and misusing the term ‘genocide’.”

“There is absolutely no evidence that there is genocide going on in Ukraine,” the association’s president, Melanie O’Brien, told Reuters.

Click to play video: 'What is the threshold for International Criminal Court to lay charges against Russia?' What is the threshold for International Criminal Court to lay charges against Russia?
What is the threshold for International Criminal Court to lay charges against Russia?

The Russian embassy in The Hague did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters about the case.

The ICJ can order fast-track “provisional measures” in a matter of days or weeks to prevent a situation from worsening before it looks at the merits of a case, or whether it has jurisdiction.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine sought provisional measures from the court in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and the ICJ ordered both sides not to worsen the dispute.

The hearings start at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) with Ukraine presenting its case. Russia is due to respond on Tuesday.

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagUnited Nations tagUkraine Russia tagUkraine invasion taggenocide tagInternational Court of Justice tagis there genocide in ukraine tagukraine genocide tagukraine russia genocide tagukraine russia genocide court tagukraine russia world court tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers