Pedestrian suffers ‘very serious injuries’ after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has been transported to a trauma centre with “very serious injuries” after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police said.

In a tweet, police said the collision happened at Dundas Street east and Bond Street just before 3:30 p.m.

According to police, emergency personnel provided CPR.

Officers said the driver remained on scene.

Toronto Paramedics told Global News that the patient was transported to a trauma centre.

COLLISION:

Dundas St E + Bond St

* 3:26 pm *

– Pedestrian struck

– Very serious injuries

– Pedestrian is VSA

– CPR in progress

– Driver has stayed o/s

– Officers will close roads in area

– Expect a lengthy closure#GO425405

^dh pic.twitter.com/Ly46cAhH74 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 6, 2022

Story continues below advertisement