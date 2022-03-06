Pedestrian suffers ‘very serious injuries’ after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

One person has been transported to a trauma centre with “very serious injuries” after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police said.
In a tweet, police said the collision happened at Dundas Street east and Bond Street just before 3:30 p.m.
According to police, emergency personnel provided CPR.
Officers said the driver remained on scene.
Toronto Paramedics told Global News that the patient was transported to a trauma centre.
