Crime

Pedestrian suffers ‘very serious injuries’ after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 4:09 pm
One person has been transported to hospital with "very serious injuries" after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say. View image in full screen
One person has been transported to hospital with "very serious injuries" after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say. Global News

One person has been transported to a trauma centre with “very serious injuries” after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police said.

In a tweet, police said the collision happened at Dundas Street east and Bond Street just before 3:30 p.m.

According to police, emergency personnel provided CPR.

Officers said the driver remained on scene.

Trending Stories

Toronto Paramedics told Global News that the patient was transported to a trauma centre.

