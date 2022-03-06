Driver suffers life-altering injuries after losing control of vehicle on Hwy 403 in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a vehicle suffered life-altering injuries after losing control while driving along Highway 403 in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet Sunday, the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division, said the incident occurred in Mississauga, along Highway 403, on the westbound ramp to Dundas Street.

In an email to Global News, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers received a call about the crash just before 4:30 a.m.

31y/o driver from North York with life altering injuries after losing control #Hwy403 WB off ramp to Dundas St. #MississaugaOPP investigating pic.twitter.com/tEZcgseU7W — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 6, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old driver from North York suffered serious, life-altering injuries, Schmidt said.

According to Schmidt, officers believe drugs and alcohol are a factor. He said no charges have been laid yet.

He said there were no other occupants in the vehicle and that the driver was alone with an unbuckled seatbelt.