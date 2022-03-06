Menu

Crime

Driver suffers life-altering injuries after losing control of vehicle on Hwy 403 in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 2:06 pm
The driver of a vehicle has suffered life-altering injuries after a collision on Highway 403 in Mississauga. View image in full screen
The driver of a vehicle has suffered life-altering injuries after a collision on Highway 403 in Mississauga. OPP Highway Safety Division / Twitter

The driver of a vehicle suffered life-altering injuries after losing control while driving along Highway 403 in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet Sunday, the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division, said the incident occurred in Mississauga, along Highway 403, on the westbound ramp to Dundas Street.

Read more: 19-year-old woman dead after car strikes concrete barrier on Toronto waterfront

In an email to Global News, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers received a call about the crash just before 4:30 a.m.

The 31-year-old driver from North York suffered serious, life-altering injuries, Schmidt said.

According to Schmidt, officers believe drugs and alcohol are a factor. He said no charges have been laid yet.

He said there were no other occupants in the vehicle and that the driver was alone with an unbuckled seatbelt.

