Traffic

Transport truck rolls over on Burlington Skyway bridge, blocks lanes along QEW: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 12:09 pm
A transport truck has rolled over on the Burlington Skyway Bridge and is blocking the Niagara-bound lanes of the QEW, police say. View image in full screen
A transport truck has rolled over on the Burlington Skyway Bridge and is blocking the Niagara-bound lanes of the QEW, police say. OPP / Twitter

Police are investigating after a transport truck rolled over on top of the Burlington Skyway bridge Sunday morning.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police’s highway safety division, the truck rolled over on the bridge and is blocking the Niagara-bound lanes of Queen Elizabeth Way.

In an audio clip posted to Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers received reports of strong winds in the area.

“Wind gusts as high as 74 km/h down towards St. Catharines,” he said. “In the Garden City Skyway wind gusts have been reported up in the 90s.”

Schmidt said the tractor-trailer is “likely on its side as a result of strong winds.”

According to Schmidt, there have been “no reports of any injuries.”

He said the area will likely be closed “for some time” as crews work to recover the transport trucks, and to allow for the wind to die down.

For now, Schmidt said those looking to get across the Burlington Bay should take Eastport Drive.

