Okanagan Symphony Orchestra honours Ukraine in special tribute performance

As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, people of Ukrainian descent in the Okanagan are doing what they can to pay tribute to their people.

Alex Wedensky and his wife Natalia Polchenko are taking the stage over the weekend to sing as part of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

The performances are being dedicated to the people of Ukraine, with a special rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem.

“Music speaks directly to ones soul, directly to ones heart and it helps. It brings hope, it brings strength, and it brings solace depending on the reality that one is living with at the moment”, explains Wedensky.

Both Wedensky and Polchenko have family members in Ukraine, but luckily they have been able to maintain daily communication with them.

“It’s very difficult. My mom actually missed her flight by one day. She was supposed to fly back to Canada last Friday and the war started the day before. Knowing she could be here makes it even worse but she’s an old person and its very difficult under bombardments,” adds Polchenko.

Wedensky’s biggest concern right now is holding it together for the performance, as he is afraid he will break down in tears mid-song.

“Singing the national anthem of that country. Singing the national anthem that became the unifying tune, it’s emotional.”

The couple realizes that music may not be enough to help Ukrainian people in crisis but feels it ensures Canadians do not forget about the ongoing conflict.

“I feel it keeps the conversation going. It helps keep the focus on Ukraine and the struggle and fight for Ukrainian people and their independence,” says Wedensky.

They both add that their families are very touched to see all of the tributes and outpouring of support from people across the country.

“They all appreciate all our tokens of support very much and it’s very heartwarming for them. It gives them strength,” explains Polchenko.

The couple says it is an honour to be special guests with the symphony — standing in solidarity with their home country.