Saskatoon artist inks locals to raise money for Ukraine

The war in Ukraine is going to leave a lasting mark on many, but getting inked is not exactly what comes to mind.

Saskatoon tattoo artist and owner of Bella Babe Beauty, Kristin Eichhorn, decided to putting art to skin could be a way to raise donations for Ukraine.

The pain of witnessing the war in Ukraine is heartbreaking for many, but for those with Ukrainian ties, it hurts in a different way.

“Just knowing that my family is from there, it hits a little bit harder,” said Jade Klassen.

Klassen got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms lapped over Saskatchewan wheat to honour her heritage.

“My Baba and Gedo are from Ukraine and they were very involved in my upbringing. So it’s for them and my family.”

The idea to get a tattoo for Ukraine came from Eichhorn, who is marrying into the culture.

“These are my fiancé’s people. He was born there. His family immigrated to Canada. He still has friends and family there. It’s important to send whatever we can and do whatever we can.”

They may need to get married sooner than expected. Kristin’s fiancé was a part of the Canadian military and mentioned he would be on the first flight home to fight for his country if he was asked to go.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen and if we can do whatever we can now to help the future then we’re doing our part,” said Eichhorn.

A variety of stencils were done for clients wanting to join in on the fundraiser.

They included the coat of arms, wheat and the Ukrainian sunflower.

All proceeds from the tattoos will be donated to help those suffering in Ukraine.

Eichhorn expects to raise upwards of $1,700 after tattooing around 15 designs.