Penticton, B.C. residents rally in support of Ukraine

A Penticton, B.C. rally in support of Ukraine has grown since last weekend. Around 50 people gathered on Saturday at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Main Street, a significantly larger group since the first rally.

Jaimie Miller-Haywood, co-organizer of the demonstration, said the event was emotional for everybody.

“Everyone there was heartbroken but actually felt a sense of relief just being together. That was an unexpected emotion, feeling connected and united with our neighbours even though the reason that brought us together is horrific,” said Miller-Haywood.

2:01 Penticton, B.C. residents to host another rally in support of Ukraine Saturday Penticton, B.C. residents to host another rally in support of Ukraine Saturday

Supporters waved homemade Ukrainian flags and wore blue and yellow while drivers honked their horns.

“Co-organizer, Sherry Mitchell, made a bunch of really cute pins to sell for donation and made over $300 that will be used to send needed supplies over,” said Miller-Haywood.

She added that some of the supporters traveled from outside of Penticton to attend the demonstration.

“One guy came from Ainsworth and found info online about our rally and joined us,” said Miller-Haywood.

They plan to hold a support rally every Saturday as the situation continues to unfold globally.

The next rally will take place at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Main Street in Penticton at 12 p.m. March 12.

2:24 Okanagan group collecting and sending military, medical and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine Okanagan group collecting and sending military, medical and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine