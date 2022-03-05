Driver charged after transport truck crashes through Hwy 401 construction zone

One person was taken to hospital after a transport truck entered a construction zone and hit a mound of dirt on Highway 401 in Mississauga, police say.
In a tweet Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the transport truck that was loaded with auto parts entered a closed construction area along Highway 401 westbound, west of Mavis Road.
Police said the truck struck barrels and then collided with the mound of dirt.
The collision occurred at around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers said.
According to police, the driver was charged with careless driving and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
