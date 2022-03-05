Driver charged after transport truck crashes through Hwy 401 construction zone

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after a transport truck entered a construction zone and hit a mound of dirt on Highway 401 in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the transport truck that was loaded with auto parts entered a closed construction area along Highway 401 westbound, west of Mavis Road.

Police said the truck struck barrels and then collided with the mound of dirt.

The collision occurred at around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers said.

According to police, the driver was charged with careless driving and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Transport truck loaded with auto parts entered closed construction area striking barrels, then collided with mound of dirt. #Hwy401 westbound west of mavis rd. 5 March, 1am. Driver charged with careless driving and taken to hospital with minor injuries. #PayAttention. pic.twitter.com/evbZ7euBBk — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 5, 2022