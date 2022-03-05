Menu

Crime

Driver charged after transport truck crashes through Hwy 401 construction zone

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 5, 2022 2:04 pm
The driver of a transport truck has been charged with careless driving after a collision on Highway 401. View image in full screen
The driver of a transport truck has been charged with careless driving after a collision on Highway 401. OPP / Twitter

One person was taken to hospital after a transport truck entered a construction zone and hit a mound of dirt on Highway 401 in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the transport truck that was loaded with auto parts entered a closed construction area along Highway 401 westbound, west of Mavis Road.

Police said the truck struck barrels and then collided with the mound of dirt.

The collision occurred at around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers said.

According to police, the driver was charged with careless driving and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

