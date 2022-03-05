Menu

Canada

New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network names new CEO

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2022 11:18 am
Click to play video: 'Volunteers create online recruitment campaign to attract doctors to New Brunswick' Volunteers create online recruitment campaign to attract doctors to New Brunswick
Ongoing staffing shortages at the Sackville Memorial Hospital continue to limit the services it can provide to residents. A group of volunteers has started working with Horizon Health Network on their own online recruitment campaign to attract doctors to the area. Suzanne Lapointe reports. – Feb 22, 2022

One of New Brunswick’s provincial health authorities has named a new chief executive officer.

Dr. John Dornan has received the title of CEO of Horizon Health Network.

Dornan had been serving as interim CEO of the regional health authority since Karen McGrath retired last year.

Read more: New public health testing lab set to open in Moncton

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says Dornan brings 35 years of experience in the provincial health-care system in several different roles to the leadership position.

Trending Stories

(The Canadian Press)

© 2022 The Canadian Press
