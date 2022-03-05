New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network names new CEO

Send this page to someone via email

One of New Brunswick’s provincial health authorities has named a new chief executive officer.

Dr. John Dornan has received the title of CEO of Horizon Health Network.

Dornan had been serving as interim CEO of the regional health authority since Karen McGrath retired last year.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says Dornan brings 35 years of experience in the provincial health-care system in several different roles to the leadership position.

(The Canadian Press)

