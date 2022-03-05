SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Hundreds of GoodLife Fitness instructors across Canada let go, company says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 5, 2022 10:53 am
GoodLife Fitness club sign in Toronto. View image in full screen
GoodLife Fitness club sign in Toronto. Getty Images

Hundreds of GoodLife Fitness instructors across Canada have been let go, the company says.

In a statement emailed to Global News, GoodLife Fitness Chief Operating Officer Jason Sheridan said the company recently “made the difficult decision to end the employment of 480 group fitness instructors from 189 clubs across the country.”

Read more: Several Ontario municipalities keep mandatory COVID vaccine policies in place for employees

“Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions on group activities, most of these instructors have not worked for the majority of the pandemic,” he said. “We recognize this is a challenging situation, and we are focused on supporting these individuals as they look for other opportunities, including various open positions at GoodLife.”

Sheridan said the pandemic restrictions “have been hard on the entire fitness industry and especially hard on group activities.”

Read more: Ontario reacts as province lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

“Because of this, we will not be able to expand our group fitness schedules in the near future to the point of bringing back additional instructors,” he said.

According to Sheridan, the instructors were notified via their GoodLife email, and were sent an “invitation to schedule follow-up calls” to address any questions.

More to come…

