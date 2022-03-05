Ontario reports 795 in hospital with COVID-19, 253 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 795 people were in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, as the province continues its effort to control the ongoing pandemic.

The latest data released by the province said of those hospitalized, 253 people were receiving care in an intensive care unit (ICU).

In a tweet Saturday morning, Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott, said of those in hospital, 44 per cent were admitted due to COVID-19, while 56 per cent were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

Of those in an intensive care unit, 78 per cent were admitted due to COVID-19, while 22 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Both the number of people in hospital and those in ICU dropped on Saturday compared to numbers reported a day earlier.

On Friday, Ontario reported 821 people were in hospital, and 262 were in intensive care.

253 people are in ICU with #COVID19. 78% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 22% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 1,930 new cases of COVID-19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 5, 2022

The data also suggests a total of 1,930 new cases of COVID-19 were detected on Saturday, however, experts caution this is likely an undercount due to the more stringent testing rules which were implemented in the province.

According to Elliott, to date, 31,773,683 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province.

In a tweet, she wrote, “92.7 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 90.6 per cent have two doses.”

“If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it’s not too late.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it's not too late."

The latest data released by the province also said 25 more people had died after contracting the virus. To date, 12,549 people have died in Ontario after testing positive for COVID-19.

