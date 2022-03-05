SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports 795 in hospital with COVID-19, 253 in intensive care

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 5, 2022 10:45 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says risks are ‘decreasing day-by-day’ for March Break travel' COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says risks are ‘decreasing day-by-day’ for March Break travel
WATCH: COVID-19: Ontario's top doctor says risks are 'decreasing day-by-day' for March Break travel – Feb 24, 2022

A total of 795 people were in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, as the province continues its effort to control the ongoing pandemic.

The latest data released by the province said of those hospitalized, 253 people were receiving care in an intensive care unit (ICU).

In a tweet Saturday morning, Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott, said of those in hospital, 44 per cent were admitted due to COVID-19, while 56 per cent were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Ontario COVID numbers: 821 people in hospital, 262 in intensive care

Of those in an intensive care unit, 78 per cent were admitted due to COVID-19, while 22 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the number of people in hospital and those in ICU dropped on Saturday compared to numbers reported a day earlier.

On Friday, Ontario reported 821 people were in hospital, and 262 were in intensive care.

The data also suggests a total of 1,930 new cases of COVID-19 were detected on Saturday, however, experts caution this is likely an undercount due to the more stringent testing rules which were implemented in the province.

Trending Stories

According to Elliott, to date, 31,773,683 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province.

In a tweet, she wrote, “92.7 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 90.6 per cent have two doses.”

Story continues below advertisement

“If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it’s not too late.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it's not too late."

The latest data released by the province also said 25 more people had died after contracting the virus. To date, 12,549 people have died in Ontario after testing positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagCoronavirus in Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers