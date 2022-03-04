TED Talks return to Vancouver, will feature Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Al Gore and Finnish PM Sanna Marin

Send this page to someone via email

One of the world’s most high-profile conferences is making a return to the Vancouver Convention Centre, two years after the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped most major events in the city.

And the 2022 global TED conference will feature some big name headliners: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, former U.S. vice-president Al Gore and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Also speaking at the conference will be filmmaker and actress Bryce Dallas-Howard, comedian Pardis Parker and singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright. You can see a full list of speakers here.

The 2022 conference, which will run from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, will have “A New Era” as its theme.

“The future beckons with extraordinary possibilities we couldn’t have dreamt of,” state promotional materials for the conference.

“In medicine, in AI, in clean energy, in the ways we work, the ways we learn, and in the fundamental economic and social systems that underpin everything else.”

Lower-tier tickets — those priced at US$5,000 and US$10,000 — have already sold out. US$25,000 “donor” tier tickets remain, but require would-be attendees to submit an application. If you have $US250,000 burning a hole in your pocket, you can also get a five-year “patron” membership.

As usual, the TED Talks will be recorded and made available to the public online.

The TED Conference, which stands for Technology Entertainment and Design, moved to Vancouver as its permanent home for its 30th anniversary in 2014.

The event last gathered in the city in 2019, before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of its 2020 conference.