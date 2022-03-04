Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. police seek 20-year-old suspect in alleged assault on city bus

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 4, 2022 5:52 pm
Allen Jeffery (A.J.) Young, 20, of London. View image in full screen
Allen Jeffery (A.J.) Young, 20, of London. London Police Service/Handout

London, Ont. police are on the lookout for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a reported assault investigation near Richmond Row last week.

The incidents involved a London Transit bus in the area of Oxford and Richmond streets, and took place around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, police said.

It’s alleged a man approached another male passenger, produced a knife, and then assaulted the man with it.

Police allege the suspect then followed another man off the bus and assaulted him, upon which time police were contacted, investigators said.

Read more: OPP, Oneida Nation of the Thames police investigating ‘serious occurrence’ on Friday

The second man sustained minor injuries, police said, and the suspect was identified by officers through the use of surveillance video. The first victim has yet to be identified.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the accused, Allen Jeffery (A.J.) Young, 20, of London remains at large, wanted for assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. Police are also appealing for the first alleged victim to come forward.

Click to play video: 'Ontario will lift mask mandates by end of March if COVID-19 keeps declining' Ontario will lift mask mandates by end of March if COVID-19 keeps declining
Ontario will lift mask mandates by end of March if COVID-19 keeps declining
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagLondon Police tagLondon Police Service tagLondon crime tagLondon Ontario crime tagLondon Transit tagSuspect Wanted tagRichmond Row tagCity Bus tagassault with a knife tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers