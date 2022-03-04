London, Ont. police seek 20-year-old suspect in alleged assault on city bus

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont. police are on the lookout for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a reported assault investigation near Richmond Row last week.

The incidents involved a London Transit bus in the area of Oxford and Richmond streets, and took place around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, police said.

It’s alleged a man approached another male passenger, produced a knife, and then assaulted the man with it.

Police allege the suspect then followed another man off the bus and assaulted him, upon which time police were contacted, investigators said.

The second man sustained minor injuries, police said, and the suspect was identified by officers through the use of surveillance video. The first victim has yet to be identified.

Police say the accused, Allen Jeffery (A.J.) Young, 20, of London remains at large, wanted for assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. Police are also appealing for the first alleged victim to come forward.

