Trudeau announces spending for transit projects in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says three levels of government are coming together to improve the transit system in Mississauga, Ont.

He announced Friday that the federal, provincial and municipal governments will spend a combined $675 million on three new public transportation projects in the city west of Toronto.

The money will purchase 358 new hybrid buses to replace current diesel vehicles in a bid to cut emissions, “design and deliver” a new bus corridor along Dundas Street and upgrade existing corridors.

Ottawa is to contribute $271 million to the project, while the province will spend $225 million and the City of Mississauga will provide $180 million.

Trudeau says a better transit system will help fight climate change by reducing the number of cars on the road, while improving quality of life by cutting commute times.

He says the projects will also create good jobs in the region.

