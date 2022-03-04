Menu

Canada

Trudeau announces spending for transit projects in Mississauga

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2022 4:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds provide $271M in funding for Mississauga, Ont. transit system' Feds provide $271M in funding for Mississauga, Ont. transit system
WATCH ABOVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that the federal government is providing the City of Mississauga with $271 million in funding towards its public transit system.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says three levels of government are coming together to improve the transit system in Mississauga, Ont.

He announced Friday that the federal, provincial and municipal governments will spend a combined $675 million on three new public transportation projects in the city west of Toronto.

The money will purchase 358 new hybrid buses to replace current diesel vehicles in a bid to cut emissions, “design and deliver” a new bus corridor along Dundas Street and upgrade existing corridors.

Read more: Ontario scrapping some transit transfer fares

Ottawa is to contribute $271 million to the project, while the province will spend $225 million and the City of Mississauga will provide $180 million.

Trudeau says a better transit system will help fight climate change by reducing the number of cars on the road, while improving quality of life by cutting commute times.

He says the projects will also create good jobs in the region.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
