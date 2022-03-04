COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports 1 death, 8 hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another death and 23 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released late Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:36 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 61 since the pandemic was declared — the second day in a row a death has been reported. The health unit reports the individual was an unvaccinated woman in her 80s.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 23 since the Thursday, March 3 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 157 — up from 152 reported on Thursday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,698 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday afternoon reported eight inpatients with COVID-19 — one more since Thursday’s update. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Friday reported 213 cumulative hospitalized cases (two more) since the pandemic’s beginning and 35 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 17 more since Thursday’s update. The 5,480 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.1 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and to adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

Walk-in clinics will be also be held every Wednesday in March at the Peterborough Public Library from noon to 6 p.m. for first, second and booster doses. Residents eligible for a fourth dose can walk-in

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 331,218 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 83.8 per cent have two doses and 54.4 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 83.8 per cent have two doses and 54.4 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88 per cent have two doses and 61.8 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88 per cent have two doses and 61.8 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 55.8 per cent have one dose and 35.2 per cent have two doses.

55.8 per cent have one dose and 35.2 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.3 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 11.8 per cent have three doses.

83.3 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 11.8 per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,492 residents have received a first dose while 118,703 have received two doses and 77,065 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: 18 pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and one pharmacy each in Lakefield, Norwood and Keene are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Friday, leaving the following active:

Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Fe. 3, the home reported three residents in the Enriched Care area of the home tested positive for COVID-19. “Two of those cases are considered to be linked,” the home stated.

in Peterborough: Declared Fe. 3, the home reported three residents in the Enriched Care area of the home tested positive for COVID-19. “Two of those cases are considered to be linked,” the home stated. Two outbreaks at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: One outbreak was declared Feb. 24. On Monday morning, the home reported the outbreak is in the Riverside Special Care area with 12 active cases among residents. The other outbreak was declared Feb. 17 at the Riverside 3 Home area which has six active cases among residences as of Monday morning, down from nine reported on Feb. 23. The home also reports 15 active cases among staff between the two outbreaks.

in Peterborough: One outbreak was declared Feb. 24. On Monday morning, the home reported the outbreak is in the Riverside Special Care area with 12 active cases among residents. The other outbreak was declared Feb. 17 at the Riverside 3 Home area which has six active cases among residences as of Monday morning, down from nine reported on Feb. 23. The home also reports 15 active cases among staff between the two outbreaks. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22.

long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22. Congregate living facility (No. 26) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 20.

(No. 26) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 20. Congregate living facility (no. 25) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 17.

There have been 941 cases (seven more since Thursday) associated with 108 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 109 cases in the past 30 days and 10 cases over the past seven days.

