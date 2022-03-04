Two Winnipeg lotto players spin big

Send this page to someone via email

Two lucky Winnipeggers are more than $100,000 richer after hitting it big on ‘Big Spin’ lottery tickets.

Both Louise Schaworski and Sherri Carriere got their chance to spin the big wheel on Wednesday after buying $5 tickets at local stores.

The tickets give players a chance to win traditional scratch-ticket prizes, but if they uncover a “spin win”, they receive $10,000 and a chance to boost that amount by spinning the wheel in person.

Schaworski picked up a $200,000 prize with her spin.

“You know, I’ve always thought about what I would do if I won the lottery,” she said.

“And now that this dream has come true, it came to my mind: I’m just going to have fun. Have fun and enjoy it!”

Fellow local player Carriere spun the wheel for a $125,000 payday, and says she intends to use the cash to pay off a car loan and share with family.

