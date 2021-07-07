Winnipeg man wins $1 million on convenience store lotto ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg lottery winner said he was having trouble focusing on the ride home after finding out the LottoMax ticket he bought at a local 7-Eleven had won him $1 million.

“I checked the ticket on a machine in-store. I saw six zeroes and had to check the ticket again, and another time after that,” said Brian Whidden.

“The drive home was a little difficult after that – I mean really, how can anyone be expected to focus after finding out they won a million dollars?”

Whidden said after waiting a few days for the shock to wear off, he and his partner are looking at ‘big-picture’ plans for the money.

“We know we’re going to share some of the money with our kids and grandkids. That’s the most important thing to us,” he said.

