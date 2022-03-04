Westbank First Nation looking to freeze ‘improper’ land sale, says reforms will be implemented

Send this page to someone via email

Westbank First Nation says it will be changing its policies following an independent report into an alleged improper land sale.

According to Westbank First Nation (WFN), the report was released this week, and it “identifies multiple, serious problems with the transaction, potentially depriving the Nation of millions of dollars.”

WFN says the sale happened in 2021 and involved two WFN staff members who sold and transferred property in Peachland without council authorization. WFN says it’s looking to freeze the sale.

“Council has accepted the findings and recommendations contained in the report and is taking immediate action to implement the reforms needed to protect WFN’s ability to self-govern,” the First Nation said in a press release on Friday.

WFN says the property was valued at $1.5 million by one employee via an outdated 2009 appraisal, “likely significantly less than the market value of the property,” with the other employee then transferring it.

The First Nation says it’s pursuing further civil and criminal investigations into the transaction to either get the land back or get appropriate compensation for it.

WFN says the report was issued by Marion Buller, chief commissioner for the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“The report identified governance gaps and practices that need to be addressed immediately,” said WFN.

“The recommendations will help improve governance and oversight of important financial decisions to prevent something like this from happening again. WFN Council have directed senior staff to begin implementation and report progress to Members on a regular basis.”

WFN Chief Christopher Derickson said: “We are addressing the root causes of the problems.”

“We are also assembling a reform advisory committee of governance experts and members to advise on reform efforts to implement the recommendations in the Report and help strengthen the self-government of our Nation,” Derickson said.

“Our members deserve accountability, transparency, and a government that protects their interests. We recognize that we cannot do it alone and will be leaning on our members and partners for their support as we work diligently to implement the recommendations.

“We need to work together to put our Nation on the right path to a better future for members.”

Global News has reached out for more information.

