Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feds to protect number of Quebec’s Commons seats to ensure province doesn’t lose MP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2022 2:51 pm
The Canadian and Quebec flags fly on Monday, November 1, 2021 in Gatineau, Quebec. View image in full screen
The Canadian and Quebec flags fly on Monday, November 1, 2021 in Gatineau, Quebec. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government is preparing to take action to ensure that Quebec does not lose a seat when Canada’s electoral map is redrawn.

Jean-Sébastien Comeau, press secretary to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, says the government rejects any scenario where Quebec loses a seat and is working on a way to ensure that does not happen.

His remarks follow the passing this week of a Commons motion tabled by the Bloc Québécois rejecting a proposal to redistribute parliamentary seats in a way that means Quebec loses an MP.

Read more: Quebec premier says Trudeau must ensure the Quebec nation does not lose a seat

Canada’s chief electoral officer calculated the proposed redistribution of seats last year based on a mathematical model applied to population.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s 78 MPs would be reduced to 77 — the first time since 1966 that a province would lose a seat during redistribution — while the overall number of seats in the House of Commons would increase by four.

The Bloc Québécois says the proposal fails to acknowledge Quebec’s official status as a nation and would reduce the power of Quebecers in Parliament.

Click to play video: 'Throne Speech 2021: Blanchet says speech text ‘could have been written by a college student’' Throne Speech 2021: Blanchet says speech text ‘could have been written by a college student’
Throne Speech 2021: Blanchet says speech text ‘could have been written by a college student’ – Nov 23, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagCanadian Politics tagHouse of Commons tagBloc Quebecois tagDominic LeBlanc tagcanadian parliament tagMPs tagQuebec MPs tagQuebec Seats tagCanada's electoral map tagHouse of Commons seats tagQuebec seats in Parliament tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers