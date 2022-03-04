OPP, Oneida Nation of the Thames police investigating ‘serious occurrence’ on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A heavy police presence is expected throughout the day as part of an investigation into a “serious occurrence” early Friday morning, Oneida Nation of the Thames said.

Chief Adrian Chrisjohn said in a statement posted on Facebook just after 9 a.m. Friday that Ontario provincial police and Oneida Nation of the Thames police are investigating an incident on Oneida Road.

Members of the public are asked to stay away from the area of Oneida and Hazel roads, if possible.

“This is an active police investigation and no further details are being released at this time,” Chrisjohn added.

Meanwhile, OPP said shortly before noon that there is no threat to public safety and that “updates will be provided once they become available.”

#MiddlesexOPP on scene of an investigation on Oneida Rd, Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation. There is no threat to public safety and updates will be provided once they become available^pc pic.twitter.com/P50FeIT04q — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 4, 2022