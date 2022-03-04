Menu

Crime

OPP, Oneida Nation of the Thames police investigating ‘serious occurrence’ on Friday

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 4, 2022 2:25 pm
police lights generic file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News

A heavy police presence is expected throughout the day as part of an investigation into a “serious occurrence” early Friday morning, Oneida Nation of the Thames said.

Chief Adrian Chrisjohn said in a statement posted on Facebook just after 9 a.m. Friday that Ontario provincial police and Oneida Nation of the Thames police are investigating an incident on Oneida Road.

Members of the public are asked to stay away from the area of Oneida and Hazel roads, if possible.

“This is an active police investigation and no further details are being released at this time,” Chrisjohn added.

Meanwhile, OPP said shortly before noon that there is no threat to public safety and that “updates will be provided once they become available.”

More to come…

