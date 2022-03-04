Name announced for new Kitchener elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

A name has been chosen for the new elementary school which will open its doors in Kitchener, in September and it is generic enough that it should prevent controversy going forward.

Last month, school board officials officially approved Oak Creek Public School as the name for the new learning facility which will be located on Tartan Avenue in the Huron Park area of Kitchener.

The name, which was one of 120 to be submitted over a three-week period by members of the community, was chosen as oak trees grow in the area in which Strasburg Creek also runs.

The campus of the school will also be home to daycare as well as a community centre.

Over the past few months, the board has chosen to change the names of three schools in the region that were deemed as controversial including Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School in Waterloo which was named after the country’s first prime minister.

The decision was made amidst the uproar over his involvement in helping to found the residential school system in Canada.

Last week, the board announced a list of five potential new names for the Waterloo secondary school that the public could vote on up until Saturday.

The list included the following:

Creekside Secondary School

Headwaters Secondary School

Laurel Heights Secondary School

North West Secondary School

Sugar Maple Secondary School

The vote will narrow down the list to three names which trustees will make a final decision on.

