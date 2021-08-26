Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 26 2021 6:08pm
02:13

Ryerson University board of governors vote to rename institution

Ryerson University has accepted 22 recommendations put forward by the Standing Strong Task Force, one of which calls for the school to be renamed. Erica Vella reports.

