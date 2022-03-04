Menu

Canada

Once dominant Nova Scotia Liberals facing divisions at annual meeting

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2022 12:34 pm
Concerns ahead of Nova Scotia Liberal Party AGM about future of party
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party is set to hold its annual general meeting this weekend, ahead of choosing a new leader in July. But many ex-candidates and some riding association members are calling for the AGM to be delayed – wanting the party to address several concerns. As Callum Smith reports, the party says it’s full steam ahead.

Nova Scotia’s Liberal party appears to be facing internal strife as its annual general meeting begins today.

Lori Turnbull, political science professor at Dalhousie University, says the party has gone from bidding for a third-consecutive majority government in last summer’s election to a “really divided state internally.”

She says one of the signs of dissent is a movement billing itself as grassroots that has created a website demanding the annual general meeting be delayed until a new leader is chosen.

Party president Joseph Khoury emailed a statement today indicating the dissident website should be taken down as it is defaming him and other party members.

Read more: What Justin Trudeau’s Liberals could learn from the Nova Scotia election campaign

He also alleges party members’ confidential information was used without their consent to circulate the criticisms.

Story continues below advertisement

Turnbull says it’s hard to discern what’s driving the infighting, adding that it’s a sign this summer’s leadership race to replace Iain Rankin, who stepped down in January, may also prove divisive.

The Liberals, who have won more Nova Scotia elections than any other party over the past 150 years, lost decisively to the rival Progressive Conservatives last Aug. 17, seeing their seat count reduced from 24 to 17 in the 55-seat legislature.

Since then, Premier Tim Houston has been gaining in popularity in the polls.

Read more: ‘Terribly-kept secret’: Zach Churchill launches N.S. Liberal leadership bid

Former Liberal cabinet minister Zach Churchill announced on Feb. 22 he is running to replace Rankin. He is the second candidate in the race, joining fellow caucus member Angela Simmonds, who is the first Black woman to run for leadership of the party.

The Liberal party has set a March 21 deadline for candidates to enter the race, with a leadership convention scheduled for July 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022.

Zach Churchill stops by Global News Morning
© 2022 The Canadian Press
