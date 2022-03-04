Saskatchewan moves to support Indigenous inmates returning to their communities

Send this page to someone via email

A partnership between the Saskatchewan government and the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) will help support Indigenous inmates transitioning back to their home communities.

STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said this is a step toward reconciliation.

“Indigenous people continue to be overrepresented in our provincial correctional systems,” Arcand said in a release Friday.

“The province and STC acknowledge that the work required to support rehabilitation and reintegration must be based on a shared response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.”

Some of the goals of the agreement between the province and the STC are implementing employment programming and developing appropriate reintegration programs that support individuals leaving incarceration.

Story continues below advertisement

“This partnership ensures STC can offer Indigenous-led services for Indigenous people through employment, education, and cultural support to have a better quality of life,” Arcand said.

Read more: FSIN calls for widespread Indigenous education to combat racism

Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said the agreement is a step toward reducing Indigenous incarceration.

“This will also allow us to further address the root causes of reoffending and create stronger communities by ensuring necessary supports and opportunities are available to those transitioning out of the criminal justice system,” she said.

The parties have also agreed to evaluate the outcomes for further enhancements to the partnership.

A committee will also be established as part of the agreement to improve outcomes over time and continue the momentum in a positive direction for Indigenous people.

1:49 Black, Indigenous Peoples likely to have little to no trust in police: Statistics Canada Black, Indigenous Peoples likely to have little to no trust in police: Statistics Canada