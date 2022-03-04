Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba woman hit by bullets while asleep in bed, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 11:10 am
Police evidence of bullets fired into a Dakota Plains house. View image in full screen
Police evidence of bullets fired into a Dakota Plains house. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking for suspects in a Wednesday morning shooting at a house in Dakota Plains Wahpeton Oyate, a First Nation southwest of Portage la Prairie.

Police said there were four people in the home when the shooting happened, including a 50-year-old woman who was asleep in bed when she was hit by bullets fired from outside. She was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Read more: 2 women shot outside apartment building: Winnipeg police

No one else was injured in the incident, though RCMP said several rounds were found to have hit and entered the house.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information can call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Two taken to hospital after downtown Winnipeg shooting' Two taken to hospital after downtown Winnipeg shooting
Two taken to hospital after downtown Winnipeg shooting – Feb 9, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagShooting tagRCMP Manitoba tagPortage la Prairie tagcrime in Manitoba tagPortage RCMP tagDakota Plains Wahpeton Oyate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers