Manitoba woman hit by bullets while asleep in bed, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP are looking for suspects in a Wednesday morning shooting at a house in Dakota Plains Wahpeton Oyate, a First Nation southwest of Portage la Prairie.

Police said there were four people in the home when the shooting happened, including a 50-year-old woman who was asleep in bed when she was hit by bullets fired from outside. She was taken to hospital, treated and released.

No one else was injured in the incident, though RCMP said several rounds were found to have hit and entered the house.

Anyone with information can call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

