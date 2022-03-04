Brantford, Ont. man charged in massive $200M cocaine bust at Saint John, N.B. port

Send this page to someone via email

A Brantford, Ont., man has been charged in one of the largest cocaine busts ever in Atlantic Canada following a seizure from a marine shipping container, according to RCMP.

Investigators say more than 1.5 tonnes of the drug – with an estimated street value of $200 million – was discovered in the container during a stop in Saint John, N.B.

“The narcotics were discovered concealed inside the cargo of a marine container,” the RCMP said in a release.

“This represents the largest quantity of cocaine seized from a marine shipping container in Atlantic Canada in three decades.”

Detectives revealed the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) was tipped off about the potential suspect shipment, originating from Central America, in the fall of 2021.

It was seized on Jan. 7 in the port of Saint John.

Kyle Alexander Purvis, 34, of Brantford has been charged with importing a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Purvis was released, with electronic monitoring, after his first court appearance on Jan. 28.

He’s expected to make a second court appearance on March 3.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.