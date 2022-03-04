Menu

Crime

Brantford, Ont. man charged in massive $200M cocaine bust at Saint John, N.B. port

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 11:30 am
RCMP say 1.5 tonnes of cocaine – valued at about $200 million – was confiscated from a marine cargo container in New Brunswick in early January 2022. View image in full screen
RCMP say 1.5 tonnes of cocaine – valued at about $200 million – was confiscated from a marine cargo container in New Brunswick in early January 2022. RCMP/CBSA

A Brantford, Ont., man has been charged in one of the largest cocaine busts ever in Atlantic Canada following a seizure from a marine shipping container, according to RCMP.

Investigators say more than 1.5 tonnes of the drug – with an estimated street value of $200 million – was discovered in the container during a stop in Saint John, N.B.

“The narcotics were discovered concealed inside the cargo of a marine container,” the RCMP said in a release.

“This represents the largest quantity of cocaine seized from a marine shipping container in Atlantic Canada in three decades.”

Read more: SIU clears Toronto police officer tied to gunsmith’s death in Norfolk County

Detectives revealed the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) was tipped off about the potential suspect shipment, originating from Central America, in the fall of 2021.

It was seized on Jan. 7 in the port of Saint John.

Kyle Alexander Purvis, 34, of Brantford has been charged with importing a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Purvis was released, with electronic monitoring, after his first court appearance on Jan. 28.

He’s expected to make a second court appearance on March 3.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

