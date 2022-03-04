Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Nova Scotia gas prices spike by 10 cents a litre, another record set

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 7:51 am
Click to play video: 'High gas prices driving consumer costs higher' High gas prices driving consumer costs higher
Expect to start paying more for pretty much everything as gas prices are forecast to remain in record-high territory in B.C. for the foreseeable future. This is impacting the cost of doing business along every link of the supply chain. Catherine Urquhart reports.

The pain at the pumps continue as gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a new record high on Friday.

The province’s utility and review board has spiked gas prices throughout the province by 10.1 cents overnight.

The self-serve regular minimum in Halifax is now at an all-time high of 166.6 cents per litre. For comparison, gas was 131.7 cents per litre at the end of August, and 124 cents exactly one year ago.

Read more: Pain at the pumps: Halifax gas prices soar to new record of 152.6 cents

Toward the beginning of March 2020, the price of gas in the Halifax area was 105.9 cents, but fell all the way to 64.1 cents by the end of the month as fears of COVID-19 caused gas prices to plummet.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, diesel prices were also up, reaching 183.7 cents in the Halifax area.

Prices are even higher elsewhere in the province. In Cape Breton, the self-serve regular minimum for gas has risen to 168.5 cents and the price of diesel is now 185.6 cents.

Read more: Canadian gas prices set to soar this weekend amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Gas prices across the country are soaring as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts even greater pressure on an already-surging oil price environment.

The high demand for oil combined with a shortage of supply have been pushing oil prices, and consequently, gas prices up for weeks.

It’s a stark contrast to what we saw toward the beginning of COVID-19, when gas prices plummeted everywhere before correcting.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia Gas Prices tagHalifax Gas Prices tagNS economy taggas NS cost taggas prices Nova Scotia taggas prices NS tagHow much did gas go up in NS tagNS gas prices tagRussian invasion gas prices tagUkraine russia gas prices tagUkraine war gas prices tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers