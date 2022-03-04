Nova Scotia gas prices spike by 10 cents a litre, another record set

Send this page to someone via email

The pain at the pumps continue as gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a new record high on Friday.

The province’s utility and review board has spiked gas prices throughout the province by 10.1 cents overnight.

The self-serve regular minimum in Halifax is now at an all-time high of 166.6 cents per litre. For comparison, gas was 131.7 cents per litre at the end of August, and 124 cents exactly one year ago.

Toward the beginning of March 2020, the price of gas in the Halifax area was 105.9 cents, but fell all the way to 64.1 cents by the end of the month as fears of COVID-19 caused gas prices to plummet.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, diesel prices were also up, reaching 183.7 cents in the Halifax area.

Prices are even higher elsewhere in the province. In Cape Breton, the self-serve regular minimum for gas has risen to 168.5 cents and the price of diesel is now 185.6 cents.

Gas prices across the country are soaring as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts even greater pressure on an already-surging oil price environment.

The high demand for oil combined with a shortage of supply have been pushing oil prices, and consequently, gas prices up for weeks.

It’s a stark contrast to what we saw toward the beginning of COVID-19, when gas prices plummeted everywhere before correcting.