2 men arrested after fight over gun at Yonge-Dundas, police say

Toronto police say two men have been arrested after they were reportedly fighting over a gun downtown on Thursday.
Police said they were called to Yonge and Dundas Streets at around 11:40 p.m.
Investigators said when police arrived they found a shell casing.
One man was taken into custody, police said.
The other suspect had fled, possibly into the subway, police said. As a result, TTC trains bypassed the area.
A short time later, the second suspect was arrested.
TTC has resumed in the area.
