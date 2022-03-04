2 men arrested after fight over gun at Yonge-Dundas, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two men have been arrested after they were reportedly fighting over a gun downtown on Thursday.

Police said they were called to Yonge and Dundas Streets at around 11:40 p.m.

Investigators said when police arrived they found a shell casing.

One man was taken into custody, police said.

The other suspect had fled, possibly into the subway, police said. As a result, TTC trains bypassed the area.

A short time later, the second suspect was arrested.

TTC has resumed in the area.

