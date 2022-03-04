Menu

Money

Tourmaline Oil earns nearly half of record $2B of 2021 profit in 4th quarter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2022 12:35 am
A file photo of the logo for Tourmaline Oil Corp. View image in full screen
A file photo of the logo for Tourmaline Oil Corp. CREDIT: https://www.tourmalineoil.com/

Tourmaline Oil Corp. says it earned nearly half of its $2 billion net profit last year in the final quarter of 2021.

The Calgary-based energy company says its net income surged 58 per cent to $996.2 million in the fourth quarter from $629.2 million a year earlier.

The result equalled $2.96 per share, up from $2.28 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenues from commodity sales for the three months ended Dec. 31 more than doubled to $1.53 billion from $688.4 million in the prior year quarter.

For the full-year, its net profit soared to $2.03 billion or $6.40 per share on $4.7 billion of revenues, up from $618.3 million or $2.27 per share on $2.18 billion of revenues in 2020.

READ MORE: As world scrambles for oil, Canadian producers reluctant to spend on growth

Tourmaline says its 2021 production increased 42 per cent to 441,115 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 485,078 boepd in the fourth quarter. It generated a record $2.93 billion of cash flow last year, including $968.2 million in the fourth quarter.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
