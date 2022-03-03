Menu

Sports

World short-track speedskating championships in Montreal rescheduled to April

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2022 6:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s most decorated male Winter Olympian' Canada’s most decorated male Winter Olympian
WATCH: Short-track speed skater Charles Hamelin made history with his recent gold medal performance at the Beijing Games, becoming Canada’s most decorated male Winter Olympian. He joins Global’s Dan Spector to talk about his memorable experiences as an Olympic athlete and what comes next.

The world short-track speedskating championships at Montreal’s Maurice-Richard Arena have been rescheduled to April 8-10.

The event was originally scheduled for March 18-20, but the International Skating Union and Speed Skating Canada decided to reschedule it due to COVID-19 developments and the conflict in Ukraine.

Read more: Beijing Olympics: Short-track speedskating and how Quebec does circles around the rest of Canada

The world championships will be the first international short-track event hosted in Canada since the Four Continents Championships in January 2020.

Canada won four short-track medals last month at the Beijing Olympics, including gold in the 5,000-metre relay. That result gave Charles Hamelin a sixth Olympic medal — including four gold — to tie Cindy Klassen as the most decorated Canadian Winter Olympian.

Read more: Hamelin wins 6th Olympic medal as Canada snags gold in short-track relay

The 37-year-old Hamelin, from Ste-Julie, Que., will skate for a final time in Montreal before retiring after a distinguished 20-year international career.

Hamelin will be joined by fellow Beijing 2022 men’s relay medallist Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun and Jordan Pierre-Gilles, as well as 500m bronze medallist and world record holder Kim Boutin.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
