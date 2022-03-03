SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

1,204 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 7 additional deaths reported

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 5:57 pm
covid samples generic file View image in full screen
Of the people in hospital, 80 are being treated in intensive care. That's a slight decline from 84 patients in Alberta ICUs on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta declined slightly on Thursday to 1,204. That’s a drop from 1,231 patients in hospital with the disease on Wednesday.

Of the people in hospital, 80 are being treated in intensive care. That’s a slight decline from 84 patients in Alberta ICUs on Wednesday.

Read more: 1,231 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, 27 new deaths reported

In the last 24 hours, seven additional COVID-related deaths were reported to Alberta Health, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,946 people since the pandemic began.

Alberta reported 539 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 2,846 tests. The positivity rate was 21.61 per cent.

The number of lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 also dropped slightly to 7,945 Thursday, from 8,164 on Wednesday.

Read more: Alberta courts to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place

Because of limited access to PCR testing, health officials have said the number of new and active cases in the province is higher than what’s being reported.

