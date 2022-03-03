Man run over, killed after ‘interaction’ with another man at rural Alberta home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Several charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, have been laid after an altercation between two men just after midnight on March 1.

Sundre RCMP officers responded to a fatality at a rural residence on Range Road 43 in Mountain View County.

According to an RCMP news release on Thursday, “preliminary investigation indicates that an interaction occurred between two adult males resulting in the suspect striking the victim with a pickup truck while it operated in reverse.”

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene, RCMP said.

EMS responded and tried to save the victim, but he died at the scene. He has been identified by RCMP as Brendan Jeffrey McDonald, 34.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woman struck and killed in northeast Edmonton driveway

The suspect and the pickup truck were found at a home in Sundre a short time later, RCMP said. The suspect was arrested.

Jason Kelly Burns, 29, has been charged with dangerous driving of a motor vehicle causing death, failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death, and driving while prohibited (criminal).

There was a judicial hearing but Burns did not speak to bail and remains in custody, RCMP said.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on March 4.