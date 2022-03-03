Quinten George: Queen’s was always my number one choice

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s football Gaels have signed a talented player from Kingston.

Putting pen to paper was wide receiver Quinten George from the Holy Cross Secondary School Crusaders.

Gaels head coach Steve Snyder looks forward to working with George.

“Quinten is a gifted athlete with a great pair of hands,” said Snyder.

“Were fortunate to have him join our program.”

As for George, he is pumped and can’t wait to attend training camp this August at Richardson Stadium.

“Signing with the Gaels is a dream come true,” said George, who moved to Kingston with his family in 2016, from Fredericton, N.B.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve always wanted to play for Queen’s and now I’ll get that opportunity. I’ve been to many of their football camps so I got to know the coaches really well.”

George was recruited by several schools but they never had a chance against his hometown university.

“Queen’s is one of the best academic institutions in Canada with a solid football program,” said the talented 18-year-old ball catcher.

“Getting a degree from Queen’s means the world to me. I plan to work extremely hard to make sure that happens. I hope to improve as a football player and someday become a lawyer. The support I’ve received has been tremendous. To this point, my family, friends and teammates have played an important role in my success both on and off the field.”

Before heading to training camp, George plans to hone his skills by playing junior football with the Kingston Gaels in the Ontario Provincial Football League.

“We have not played in three years because of COVID-19 but everyone looks forward to returning to the field this spring.

“We took a run at the championship when we last played in 2019 and I know we have some talented players coming back. I plan to work hard on my game and help my team win as many games as possible. Then it’s off to Queen’s. I can’t wait to play Ontario university football.”

Advertisement