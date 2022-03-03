Car thief ring busted in Amherstview, Ont. early Wednesday: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have released more information about a handful of arrests that were made early Wednesday morning in Amherstview, Ont., linked to an alleged car-theft ring.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., officers from the Lennox and Addington County Detachment responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, accompanied by multiple suspicious individuals in the small community, just west of Kingston.

An investigation revealed that a resident had heard a car alarm go off at around 3:45 a.m. and police were later called after suspicious people were seen entering a vehicle at a residence on McDonough Crescent.

When officers arrived on scene three suspects were immediately arrested, while two suspects fled on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit joined in the search for the suspects. OPP say tips from the public, also helped them to locate and arrest the suspects a short time later.

As a result of the investigation L&A County OPP have charged:

Bilel BAGUI, age 20, and a 17 year old youth who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, both of Montreal, contrary to the Criminal Code with:

• Theft of Motor Vehicle;

• Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence;

• Possession of Break In Instruments;

• Trespass by Night; and

• Mischief.

Mohamed Abdoullah SOUALAH, age 18, as well as a 16 year old youth and a 17 year old youth who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, all of Montreal, contrary to the Criminal Code with:

• Theft of Motor Vehicle;

• Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence; and

• Possession of Break In Instruments.

OPP say the investigation remains ongoing and all five accused were held for bail hearings today at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives are asking anyone with exterior video or photographic footage from the areas of McDonough Crescent or other areas nearby to review their cameras between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on March 2, 2022 and report any suspicious activity to the OPP.