Ford government earmarks $13.8M to Waterloo Region post-secondary schools for repairs, upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government says it is investing $13.8 million into the three major post-secondary institutions in Waterloo Region for repairs and in an effort to modernize classrooms.

As part of the plan, the University of Waterloo will receive $6.4 million while Wilfrid Laurier University will get $2.9 million and $4.5 million has been earmarked for Conestoga College.

“Our government’s investments to build Ontario will help colleges and universities renew and modernize their facilities and buy vital training equipment so they can continue to deliver high-quality education to students — anytime and anywhere,” Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, stated.

The funds come from a $583 million pool the government plans to dole out over the next three years for schools across Ontario to upgrade technology and do necessary repairs.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says Waterloo will use its cash to allow for blended and remote learning in data science, AI and STEM and to increase access for international students. It will also use funds for repairs and upgrades to facilities.

Across town at Laurier, the university will use its funding for repairs while down in Kitchener Conestoga will put its portion of the funds to improve energy efficiency and enhance equipment for skills trades courses.

2:24 Ontario releases school budget aimed at assisting students struggling due to pandemic Ontario releases school budget aimed at assisting students struggling due to pandemic – Feb 17, 2022