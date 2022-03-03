Menu

Canada

Ford government earmarks $13.8M to Waterloo Region post-secondary schools for repairs, upgrades

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 4:31 pm
A University of Waterloo sign. View image in full screen
A University of Waterloo sign. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

The Ford government says it is investing $13.8 million into the three major post-secondary institutions in Waterloo Region for repairs and in an effort to modernize classrooms.

As part of the plan, the University of Waterloo will receive $6.4 million while Wilfrid Laurier University will get $2.9 million and $4.5 million has been earmarked for Conestoga College.

“Our government’s investments to build Ontario will help colleges and universities renew and modernize their facilities and buy vital training equipment so they can continue to deliver high-quality education to students — anytime and anywhere,” Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, stated.

The funds come from a $583 million pool the government plans to dole out over the next three years for schools across Ontario to upgrade technology and do necessary repairs.

The province says Waterloo will use its cash to allow for blended and remote learning in data science, AI and STEM and to increase access for international students. It will also use funds for repairs and upgrades to facilities.

Across town at Laurier, the university will use its funding for repairs while down in Kitchener Conestoga will put its portion of the funds to improve energy efficiency and enhance equipment for skills trades courses.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
