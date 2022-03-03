SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Guelph keeps mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy in place for employees

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'What’s next in Ontario’s schedule to remove public health measures?' What’s next in Ontario’s schedule to remove public health measures?
Ontario’s proof of vaccination program has ended, but as some businesses keep them, there are questions about what will come next. Mask mandates will soon end, but there are concerns over doing it too soon. Matthew Bingley reports.

The City of Guelph is among several municipalities in Ontario that is keeping its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for its employees.

The decision is being made despite the provincial government lifting several pandemic restrictions, including ending proof-of-vaccination requirements in certain settings.

Read more: Several Ontario municipalities keep mandatory COVID vaccine policies in place for employees

In a statement, Guelph’s general manager of human resources Mark Ellis said the city remains committed to ensuring its workspaces and facilities are safe for all staff and residents who use their services.

“In addition to public health requirements, the city’s vaccine policy and screening requirements will remain in place for staff,” Ellis said.

“Our policy requires disclosure of vaccination status and a regular testing protocol for those who are unable to or chose not to get fully vaccinated.”

Story continues below advertisement

In August 2020, the city announced that its employees had until Oct. 15 to submit proof of vaccination or a medical exemption.

By the time the vaccination policy went into effect, 93 per cent of staff had submitted proof of being fully vaccinated.

Trending Stories

Along with paramedics, the requirement also applied to members of city council and the Guelph Public Library as well as contractors and volunteers working for the city.

The policy stipulated that unvaccinated full-time staff had to be tested twice a week, 48 hours apart, while part-time staff had to be tested 48 hours ahead of their first shift of the week.

They also had to take part in mandatory training on COVID-19 vaccination.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Peterborough and area hospitals’ vaccine policies for staff will continue' COVID-19: Peterborough and area hospitals’ vaccine policies for staff will continue
COVID-19: Peterborough and area hospitals’ vaccine policies for staff will continue

Toronto, York Region, Windsor, Sudbury and Ottawa also announced this week that it is keeping similar vaccine requirements in place.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario to end COVID proof of vaccination March 1, mask mandate to remain in place

It’s unclear how long Guelph will keep its own vaccine mandate in place.

“We’ll continue to monitor the impact of lifting COVID-19 restrictions locally and may decide to change current requirements and policies in the future,” Ellis said.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID news tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagVaccine Mandate tagguelph covid tagvaccine policy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers