SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Quebec public health director says mask wearing will be a ‘personal choice’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2022 1:23 pm
Quebec Public Health Director Luc Boileau View image in full screen
Quebec Public Health Director Luc Boileau speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing in Montreal, Thursday, January 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s interim public health director says wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 will soon become a matter of personal choice rather than an obligation.

The province announced Wednesday that mask mandates will be lifted by mid-April at the latest, but Luc Boileau said Thursday that the change could happen as soon as the third week of March.

Boileau told a news conference that he’s encouraged by recent projections that indicate cases and hospitalizations have continued to decline.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec adds 24 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip

He says that while there’s still a risk from COVID-19, especially for immunocompromised people, it’s no longer feasible to ask everyone to wear masks because some might be at risk.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting 24 more deaths linked to COVID-19, as well as a 17-person drop in the number of people hospitalized with the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The overall number of people in hospital fell to 1,364, while the number of people in intensive care dropped by six to 76.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagquebec covid tagLuc Boileau tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers