Quebec adds 24 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip

Quebec reported 24 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as hospital numbers dipped on Thursday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped to 1,364, a decrease of 17 in the last day. This comes after 98 patients were admitted and 115 were released.

The latest roundup also accounted for 76 intensive care unit cases. This is a drop of six over the past 24-hour period.

The province also recorded 1,257 new novel coronavirus infections. The daily tally isn’t an accurate representation of the situation since PCR testing is limited to certain groups.

Officials say 16,959 tests were given at government-run sites on Tuesday.

Quebecers also continued to declare their rapid tests, with an additional 416 results added to the province’s website. Of those, 286 were positive for COVID-19.

The immunization campaign administered 7,221 doses of the vaccine in the last day for more than 18.4 million shots to date.

Quebec’s total case count stood at 925,566 while the death toll reached 14,040 in the latest update.

More than 895,000 recoveries from the virus were reported earlier in the week.