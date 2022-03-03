Saskatchewan’s Office of Residential Tenancies launches online portal

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Changes are being made in the way landlords and tenants can file complaints with Saskatchewan’s Office of Residential Tenancies (ORT).

ORT has launched an online portal to allow applications to be filed online.

Read more: Regina landlord left dealing with high costs after rental home gets trashed by tenant

Users will be able to upload evidence, photos and other documents related to ORT applications and create notices.

“The new system will allow ORT staff to respond to claims faster and better manage claims from beginning to end, improving access to justice and reducing paper usage,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said in a release Thursday.

“Landlords and tenants will now have 24-hour access to complete notices, file applications online, upload evidence and track the progress of their dispute.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatoon judge appoints administrator to handle Prairie Heights condo affairs

In 2020-21, ORT handled over 150,000 inquiries and accepted 3,969 applications from landlords and tenants.

Disputes typically involve security deposits, overdue or unpaid rent, damages to property and abandoned personal property.

The ORT provides information and services to allow parties to a dispute to work toward an early resolution. The office adjudicates disputes when necessary.

2:00 Regina landlord left dealing with high costs after home gets trashed by tenant Regina landlord left dealing with high costs after home gets trashed by tenant – Sep 8, 2021