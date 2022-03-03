Menu

Crime

Woman in wheelchair attacked in Winnipeg skywalk, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 12:48 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. The Canadian Press / John Woods

A Winnipeg man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after a woman in her 70s was attacked from behind in the downtown skywalk system Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the skywalk near the Canada Life Centre and Cityplace entrances around 8:30 a.m., where the victim — who uses portable oxygen and a motorized wheelchair — was assessed by emergency responders and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Read more: Winnipeg senior seriously assaulted while walking dog, police say

According to police, the victim was punched in the face, breaking her glasses, before security interrupted and the suspect took off.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and released on an undertaking.

Main Street assault leaves man in critical condition – Nov 26, 2021

 

Winnipeg police tagAssault tagWinnipeg Police Service tagDowntown Winnipeg tagcrime in winnipeg tagskywalk tagskywalk assault tag

