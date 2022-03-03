Woman in wheelchair attacked in Winnipeg skywalk, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after a woman in her 70s was attacked from behind in the downtown skywalk system Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the skywalk near the Canada Life Centre and Cityplace entrances around 8:30 a.m., where the victim — who uses portable oxygen and a motorized wheelchair — was assessed by emergency responders and taken to hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the victim was punched in the face, breaking her glasses, before security interrupted and the suspect took off.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and released on an undertaking.

