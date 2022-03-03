House fire displaces two families in Kingston’s east-end

Two Kingston, Ont., families have been displaced by a house fire early Wednesday morning in the city’s east end.

Multiple fire crews responded around 2 a.m. to a structure fire at a home just off Highway 15. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the house on Pauline Tom Avenue.

The fire also caused damage to the home next door.

Fire officials remained on the scene throughout the day and said the damage was extensive.

“We had approximately eight vehicles that were here and probably around 30 to 35 personnel to fight the fire,” Chief Fire Prevention Officer Ted Poudowski said. “On arrival, there was heavy flames from the home behind me here. The fire did spread to an adjacent property.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:22 Two Kingston, Ont. housing complexes seeking committee approval Two Kingston, Ont. housing complexes seeking committee approval

“(At) two o’clock we heard someone knocking at the main door so my wife and I came down and we opened up the door and we saw the kids of my neighbour just crying and yelling their ‘house is on fire,'” Jerome Robin-Theriault said.

“I would say the wall is totally damaged. I have also a lot of water damage inside. The firefighters did an awesome job,” Robin-Theriault said. “But it is what it is and we have two inches of water on the second floor and the main floor and six inches in the basement.”

The cause of the fire is unknown but there were no injuries reported. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for one of the two families displaced. As of Thursday morning, nearly $2,000 of the $5,000 goal had been reached.

Advertisement