Toronto resumes school-based vaccinations for Grades 7 to 12

The City of Toronto says public health is resuming school-based vaccine appointments for students in Grades 7 to 12.
Toronto Public Health is offering Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Meningococcal vaccines for students who have missed starting or completing their vaccine series due to COVID-19 disruptions, the City said.
Appointments resumed on Thursday and can be made online. They noted a health card is not required.
Meningococcal vaccines are mandatory under Ontario’s Immunization of School Pupil Act, unless there is a valid exemption.
Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines prevent cancers and are optional for school attendance, the City said.
Clinics for these vaccines were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as schools were closed.
Some vaccinations resumed in September 2021 until the end of October.
The City said parents will receive information packages about the vaccines and a consent form. Officials said those younger than 14 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, while students older than 14 can sign their own consent form.
