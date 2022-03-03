Toronto resumes school-based vaccinations for Grades 7 to 12

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says public health is resuming school-based vaccine appointments for students in Grades 7 to 12.

Toronto Public Health is offering Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Meningococcal vaccines for students who have missed starting or completing their vaccine series due to COVID-19 disruptions, the City said.

Appointments resumed on Thursday and can be made online. They noted a health card is not required.

Meningococcal vaccines are mandatory under Ontario’s Immunization of School Pupil Act, unless there is a valid exemption.

Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines prevent cancers and are optional for school attendance, the City said.

Clinics for these vaccines were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as schools were closed.

Some vaccinations resumed in September 2021 until the end of October.

The City said parents will receive information packages about the vaccines and a consent form. Officials said those younger than 14 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, while students older than 14 can sign their own consent form.

