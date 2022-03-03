Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Toronto resumes school-based vaccinations for Grades 7 to 12

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 12:08 pm
The City of Toronto says public health is resuming school-based vaccine appointments for students in Grades 7 to 12. View image in full screen
The City of Toronto says public health is resuming school-based vaccine appointments for students in Grades 7 to 12. Getty Images

The City of Toronto says public health is resuming school-based vaccine appointments for students in Grades 7 to 12.

Toronto Public Health is offering Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Meningococcal vaccines for students who have missed starting or completing their vaccine series due to COVID-19 disruptions, the City said.

Appointments resumed on Thursday and can be made online. They noted a health card is not required.

Meningococcal vaccines are mandatory under Ontario’s Immunization of School Pupil Act, unless there is a valid exemption.

Read more: Vax And Read campaign to bring COVID-19 vaccines to Toronto Public Library branches

Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines prevent cancers and are optional for school attendance, the City said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Clinics for these vaccines were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as schools were closed.

Some vaccinations resumed in September 2021 until the end of October.

The City said parents will receive information packages about the vaccines and a consent form. Officials said those younger than 14 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, while students older than 14 can sign their own consent form.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagVaccine tagCity of Toronto tagToronto Public Health tagHepatitis B tagSchool-based Vaccinations tagchild immunizations tagOntario Immunization of School Pupil Act tagOntario’s Immunization of School Pupil Act tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers