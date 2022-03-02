Vax And Read campaign to bring COVID-19 vaccines to Toronto Public Library branches

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the public can receive their COVID-19 vaccines at Toronto Public Library (TPL) branches as the city launches its Read and Vax campaign.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the city said the campaign will bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to many TPL branches beginning on Wednesday and extending until March 16.

The city says 22 vaccine clinics will be held over two weeks in 12 TPL branches across Toronto.

The release said the campaign is “part of Team Toronto’s continued equity-focused, hyper-local mobile strategy to make COVID-19 vaccines as accessible and convenient as possible and to bring vaccines to where residents live, work, play, study and read.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the release, Toronto Public Health has selected libraries in “specific neighbourhoods” in order to “remove barriers” and bring vaccines to residents in areas or settings that have low vaccination coverage, and to those who are at high risk of contracting the virus.

“Locations were chosen to facilitate easy access in places that are part of Torontonians’ everyday lives,” the release reads.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the clinics will offer first, second, third and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

He said they will operate on a walk-in basis, meaning no registration or appointment is needed.

According to the release, both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available at the clinics.

A list of the clinic locations and hours can be found on the city’s website.

1:01 COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says risks are ‘decreasing day-by-day’ for March Break travel COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says risks are ‘decreasing day-by-day’ for March Break travel

In a statement in the release, Tory said he urges “all of those eligible who have not yet had their first, second, third or pediatric dose to visit their local library and do so.”

Story continues below advertisement

City librarian Vickery Bowles, said TPL employees are “looking forward to welcoming people to our vaccine clinics, and strongly encourage community members who still need to be vaccinated to drop by.”

“We are proud to work with our Team Toronto partners to bring vaccines to people in spaces that are familiar and easily accessible,” Bowles said in a statement.