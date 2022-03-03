Man injured following workplace accident in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are investigating after a man fell into an open pit at a workplace site in Lindsay on Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, just before 11 a.m., emergency crews responded to a Kent Street West address for a reported workplace accident.

Police say a 72-year-old man had fallen into an open pit on the site of a business parking lot. He was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

On Thursday morning, police said the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development was notified of the incident and will continue the investigation.

