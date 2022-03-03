Schools close in Nova Scotia as more winter weather hits the region

Send this page to someone via email

Many schools across Nova Scotia have closed and others are dismissing early as more snow falls across the region for the second day in a row.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of the province, calling for near 10 centimetres of snow throughout the day.

“Snow will move into southwestern Nova Scotia early this morning then spread eastward through the day,” the statement said. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate, especially during the afternoon commute.”

The Nova Scotia Community College said on Thursday that the Strait Area Campus and the Wagmatcook Learning Centre are closed due to inclement weather, and the Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley campuses in the metro area will close at 12 p.m.

All schools are closed in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, South Shore Regional Centre for Education and Tri-County Regional Centre for Education.

All HRCE schools are closed today (Thursday, March 3, 2022). For details: https://t.co/5G1dGv6Y43 pic.twitter.com/RUZ2BNOR7a — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) March 3, 2022

All schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education will be dismissed at noon.

In the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, classes at the Middle River Consolidated School, Baddeck Academy, Rankin School of the Narrows, as well as the bus run from Memorial to Baddeck, will end two hours early.

Classes at all schools in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, as well as Boularderie Elementary, will dismiss an hour early.

All Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education schools in Colchester and Pictou Counties, along with the municipality of East Hants, are closed today. Schools in Cumberland County will be dismissed two hours early.

And for the Conseil scolaire acadienne provincial, all schools in the metro and southern regions are closed. In the northern region, classes were cancelled at l’École acadienne de Truro, while students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. at l’École NDA de Chéticamp and École Beau-Port.

Students attending École acadienne de Pomquet will leave at noon and those attending Centre scolaire étoile de l’Acadie will be dismissed at 2 p.m.

With snow starting to fall, passengers are reminded that several bus routes are put on ‘snow plan’ to maintain service levels in a snow event by re-routing buses around hills and tricky areas. Follow @hfxtransitalert and check your route’s snow plan here: https://t.co/bXBmXJNd5n pic.twitter.com/ZwoGmNiwkH — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) March 3, 2022

In a tweet, Halifax Transit said several of its bus routes are on snow plan “to maintain service levels in a snow event by re-routing buses around hills and tricky areas.”

It said commuters should follow the @hfxtransitalert Twitter account or check the municipal website for snow plan routes.

