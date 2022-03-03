3 dead, 1 critically injured in crash northeast of Listowel, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say three people are dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash Wednesday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police reported that a tractor trailer and a work van had collided on Wellington County Road 109 near Side Road 12, northeast of Listowel and west of Arthur, Ont.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene while another two were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after midnight, police confirmed that one of the two people in hospital died of their injuries.

Police did not provide any further information about the deceased or the person who remains in hospital, nor have police said anything about the potential cause of the crash.

However, the OPP said members of its reconstruction team are investigating. As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Wellington Road 109 remained closed between Wellington Road 10 and Wellington Road 11.

UPDATE third person pronounced decease. Road will remain closed for reconstructionists ^JC #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/8caC68gGqn — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 3, 2022