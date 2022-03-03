Menu

Canada

3 dead, 1 critically injured in crash northeast of Listowel, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 3, 2022 8:09 am
fatal crash near athur listowel View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer and a work van. via @OPP_WR/Twitter

Wellington County OPP say three people are dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash Wednesday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police reported that a tractor trailer and a work van had collided on Wellington County Road 109 near Side Road 12, northeast of Listowel and west of Arthur, Ont.

Read more: Cobourg man, 19, dead following crash in Port Hope: police

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene while another two were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after midnight, police confirmed that one of the two people in hospital died of their injuries.

Police did not provide any further information about the deceased or the person who remains in hospital, nor have police said anything about the potential cause of the crash.

However, the OPP said members of its reconstruction team are investigating. As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Wellington Road 109 remained closed between Wellington Road 10 and Wellington Road 11.

