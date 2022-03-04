OPP identify 3 men killed in crash with transport truck in southwestern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP identified three men who died after the work van they were in collided with a transport truck on Wednesday night near Arthur, Ont.

Their names are Gurinder Jeet Singh Lidder, 31, from Mono, Karanpreet Singh Gill, 22, from Barrie, and Sunny Khurana, 24, from Brantford.

The crash happened on Wellington Road 109 near Sideroad 12, which is just west of the Village of Arthur, at around 8:30 p.m.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at the hospital. The driver of the transport truck suffered serious injuries.

Roads between Arthur and Teviotdale were closed through the night but reopened the next morning.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and it is too early to comment on any potential charges. OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

