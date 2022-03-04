Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP identify 3 men killed in crash with transport truck in southwestern Ontario

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 10:05 am
Wellington County OPP say three men died in a crash near Arthur, Ont. on Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP say three men died in a crash near Arthur, Ont. on Wednesday night. Nick Westoll / Global News

Wellington County OPP identified three men who died after the work van they were in collided with a transport truck on Wednesday night near Arthur, Ont.

Their names are Gurinder Jeet Singh Lidder, 31, from Mono, Karanpreet Singh Gill, 22, from Barrie, and Sunny Khurana, 24, from Brantford.

Read more: 3 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash northeast of Listowel, Ont.

The crash happened on Wellington Road 109 near Sideroad 12, which is just west of the Village of Arthur, at around 8:30 p.m.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at the hospital. The driver of the transport truck suffered serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Roads between Arthur and Teviotdale were closed through the night but reopened the next morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is ongoing and it is too early to comment on any potential charges. OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police involved in New Zealand led online child sexual abuse investigation' Toronto Police involved in New Zealand led online child sexual abuse investigation
Toronto Police involved in New Zealand led online child sexual abuse investigation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagGuelph News tagwellington county opp tagtransport truck crash tagOPP fatal crash tagArthur Ontario tagOPP fatal collision tagfatal crash victims tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers