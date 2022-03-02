Over $26k raised through annual United Way drive-thru breakfast in Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people gathered in support of the 10th annual United Way drive-thru breakfast on Wednesday morning.

The event took place outside of the Penticton, B.C., Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre.

Everyone was in good spirits as local businesses and emergency services handed out breakfast, and goodie bags, by donation.

“What a wonderful morning it has been seeing all these people coming together. We know it has been a tough year for people because of the pandemic and in the Okanagan, with the fires and flooding,” said Kahir Lalji with United Way.

“What is so inspiring is seeing the community come together to support those who need a little more help at this time.”

The event raised over $26,000 which will support around 20 programs in the South Okanagan.

“This year the United Way funded the stroke recovery program that we are offering. We help navigate people through the system after they’ve left the hospital and once they are in their homes and adapting through the changes of stroke,” said the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society executive director, Linda Sankey.

“We have been supported by United Way for years on lots of different programs. We work with people who are experiencing homelessness, food insecurity, brain injuries and stroke.”

This year United Way says there has been a heightened need for easier access to food. The money raised will help support food security solutions, among other causes.

“This year, United Way is focusing on food security. There are so many people who are living paycheque to paycheque. A lot of people are paying all of their income towards a place to live, and food is one of things that people are choosing to not put in their budget so that they can have a place to live,” said Sankey.

If you were unable to stop by the breakfast and still want to donate you can do so online.

