Alberta’s Ukrainian ‘basket’ community feeling weight of Russia’s military invasion

Greg Kurulok’s retail store in Vegreville, Alta., has been busier than usual lately.

People want Ukrainian flags. Unfortunately, besides the one hanging in the front window of Ceramic Cottage (which isn’t for sale), he’s sold out.

“People are coming in and asking, ‘Do you have flags?'” said Kurulok, a second-generation Ukrainian-Canadian. “We’re getting calls from Edmonton. People are looking and our wholesaler is out of stock.”

It’s been an emotional week for the former history teacher who is feeling all kinds of emotions about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He was so angry, he removed Russian Matryoshka dolls — the only Russian-made products he sells — from their display case and put them in cardboard boxes.

“That’s gonna hurt some artists,” said Kurulok, with a slightly guilty tone.

“Unfortunately, it’s not gonna hurt (Russian president Vladimir) Putin. But it’s the only thing I can do.”

The Ukrainian-made Matryoshkas dolls are still for sale. Kurulok said he has been unable to reach the woman who makes them, who lives on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Kurulok is one of many Vegreville residents spending more time than usual on the internet lately, trying to garner whatever information they can about the situation.

Svetlana Fedorouk, a local teacher’s aid, moved to the town 25 years ago from Snyatyn, a town in western Ukraine. Her sister Nadia still lives there.

“I (am) begging her to (leave Ukraine), but they are too scared to leave the house,” she said.

Fedorouk said there have been no bombings in that town to date, but the air sirens have rang out. She’s had trouble sleeping because she’s worried she’ll wake up and not be able to reach Nadia.

“Every morning we have to find out if they are still alive. That’s the worst thing,” Fedorouk said.

The Vegreville area is known for retaining the culture and traditions of Ukrainian settlers who moved to the region in the 1890s, lured by inexpensive land.

According to the 2016 census, roughly nine per cent (369,090) of Alberta’s population is of Ukrainian descent. The federal riding of Lakeland, which includes Vegreville, has 2,700 people who say Ukrainian is their mother tongue, the most people of any riding in Canada.

“It’s pretty hard to live in Vegreville and ignore the Ukrainian-ness of it. So I think it affects all of us,” said Natalia Toroshenko, a first-generation Ukrainian-Canadian who has lived in Vegreville for 40 years.

An international election observer, Toroshenko said she has travelled to Ukraine several times to oversee various local elections. She said Ukrainians she is in touch with are aware and thankful for the support in Canada.

“And they say that, ‘It’s important for us to know that you are with us and that you are aware,'” said Toroshenko, who is also pleased with the federal government’s level of support to date.

Not only are people being supportive, they’re also inspired by the stories of determination coming out of Ukraine.

Vegreville mayor Tim MacPhee told Global News that he has received calls and texts from residents to rename Elks/Kinsmen Park — where the “World’s Largest Pysanka” is located — after Zelensky.

“Yeah, ‘Zelensky Park,'” MacPhee said with a smile.

“We’re looking at ways we can maybe support some of the refugees for fast-tracking,” he said. “What better place for a refugee than to be in this area from Ukraine?

“For probably 100 miles around us, it’s probably the Ukrainian basket of Alberta.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "For probably 100 miles around us, it's probably the Ukrainian basket of Alberta."

