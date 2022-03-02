Queen’s Gaels men’s hockey teams honours former player for 100th birthday

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s University hockey Gaels have created a lasting memory for one of their biggest supporters.

Stu Crawford celebrated his 100th birthday on March 2.

The Gaels, who play out of the Kingston Memorial Centre have named their dressing room, the Stu Crawford Team Room.

“He’s a role model for every player in this room,” said Queen’s head coach Brett Gibson.

After serving his country in the Second World War, Crawford returned to Kingston and played varsity hockey at Queen’s.

For eight decades, he’s been associated with the team’s program as a player, fan and proud alumnus.

“He’s such a humble man,” Gibson said. “He doesn’t realize the impact he has on my players and the program. To be able to name this dressing room after him is a true honour for me.”

Crawford, who skated on a weekly basis until he was 96, was touched by the team’s gesture.

“It makes cheerful,” said Crawford. “I really can’t believe this.”

Crawford played centre for the Gael’s starting in 1946 and still attends some home games.

“I don’t think I was that good. The players today are so much better,” stated the well-known centenarian.

“I so admire the way players can skate today. They’ve been taught how to skate properly. I’m amazed at their ability to skate at such a high level. I’ve always been a huge fan of university hockey.”

Crawford enjoyed talking about hockey and his military service with the Gaels after a recent team practice. Queen’s captain Patrick Sanvido said Crawford epitomizes what it means to be a Gael.

“He’s such an incredible Canadian,” Sanvido said. “He talked about how lucky we are to play at Queen’s and he’s absolutely right. We need to remember how fortunate we are to pull that jersey over our shoulders. This is my fifth and final year at Queen’s and I will always remember Stu Crawford.”